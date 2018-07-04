Police complaint filed against Kim Sharma for mistreating her house help

Kim Sharma’s house help has filed a police complaint against her. Kim Sharma’s house help has filed a police complaint against her.

Kim Sharma, known for her debut film Mohabbatein, has landed in trouble after her house help Esther Khes filed a “non-cognisable offence” complaint against her. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, this happened after Esther forgot to separate the whites from the laundry.

Esther started working at Kim’s house in April. In May, she forgot to separate the clothes in the laundry and washed a black blouse, which bled with the whites. Esther told the publication, “After the clothes were washed, I noticed that a black blouse had bled into a white tee. I realised my mistake and went to tell her about it immediately.”

Esther said that Kim flew into a violent rage, hurled abuses at her and allegedly pushed her out of the house. Esther also claimed that the actor did not settle her pay as well. Esther said that she tried various times but upon Kim’s refusal, she had to lodge a police complaint on June 27 at Khar police station.

The complaint has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC.

Kim has a different side to the story as she told the publication, “Khes has been told that her dues would be cleared on the seventh. I did not beat her. She ruined my clothes worth over Rs 70,000. I only asked her to leave after she did that.”

