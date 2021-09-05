Kim Sharma makes relationship with Leander Paes Insta official, he has eyes only for her in new photo

Kim Sharma has finally made her relationship with tennis player Leander Paes official. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture that features her with Leander. While Kim is facing the camera, he has eyes only for Kim. She shared the photo with a nazar amulet emoji and a couple kissing emoji.

Another friend of the actor too shared a version of the same photo of Kim and Leander Paes and they look so much in love together.

(Photo: Lena Mukhi/Instagram) (Photo: Lena Mukhi/Instagram)

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes’s dating rumours began when they were spotted holidaying together. The duo vacationed in Goa a few weeks ago. Since then, they have made a number of appearances together.

It was just a month ago when Kim Sharma took to Instagram to pen an appreciation post for Paes. She had shared an old post of Leander’s winning moment at Atlanta Olympics and congratulated him on the 25th anniversary of his bronze win.

While neither Kim nor Leander Paes have spoken publicly about their relationship, Kim’s ex, actor Harshvardhan Rane had commented on the relationship recently

Kim and Haseen Dillruba actor Harshavardhan were dating until 2019. When ETimes recently spoke to Rane about Kim’s new romance, he said, “I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that’s the hottest couple in town.”

Leander Paes was also in the news recently after filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared that she and director filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari have completed filming their upcoming project, a docu-drama on tennis legends Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. Titled Break Point, the ZEE5 series will be a special behind-the-scenes narrative on their Wimbledon win in 1999.