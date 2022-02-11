Kim Sharma-Leander Paes throw dinner party, their friends call it an ‘epic night’. See photos

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma and tennis legend Leander Paes recently grabbed eyeballs as they attended the wedding festivities of their close friends and posted photos with each other. Now, it seems like the rumoured couple threw a dinner party for the newlyweds. Photos and videos from the dinner have been shared on social media.

Mushtaq Shiekh shared a reel from the evening on Instagram and shared in the caption, “When Kim and Leander decided to celebrate Janhvi and Punit it turned to be an epic night. 😍 Handpicked few friends, beautifully designed sit down dinner, incredible company, incessant laughter – one couldn’t ask for more!”

Kim shared in the comments, “You fab reel maker !!!! Loveeeeee you.”

Kim had previously shared photos from the wedding where Leander was seen hugging her.

Kim and Leander have stayed tight-lipped about their relationship but they often post photos with each other on their social media handles. The couple shared Christmas and Diwali photos, and posted pictures from a Disneyland trip.