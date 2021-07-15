Kim Sharma’s ex Harshvardhan Rane on her rumoured romance with Leander Paes: ‘If true, that’s the hottest couple in town’

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes' rumoured romance has Harshvardhan Rane cheering for them. (Photo: Pousada By The Beach/Instagram)

Ever since a beach resort in Goa posted a few photos of actor Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes, the rumours of their romance have gained steam. Until now, neither the actor nor the tennis star has spoken publicly about their relationship but Kim’s ex, actor Harshvardhan Rane, seems to be on board with this bond.

Kim and Haseen Dillruba actor Harshavardhan were dating until 2019. When ETimes recently spoke to Rane about Kim’s new romance, he said, “I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that’s the hottest couple in town.”

Kim and Leander’s two photos have been making rounds on the internet. One photo has them posing against the sea as they pet two dogs. Another one has them enjoying a luxurious meal at a restaurant.

A photo posted by Kim on her Instagram profile has her at the beach and in the caption, she has credited a certain “Mr P” for the click.

Last week, on the 22nd anniversary of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi’s Wimbledon win, the duo announced their partnership with filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari as they tell their story via a project on the streaming platform ZEE5.

Kim, who made waves after her Hindi film debut in Mohabbatein, has not been active as an actor for the past few years.