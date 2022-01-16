Kim Sharma enjoys a fun Disney day out with Leander Paes at US theme park, see photos and videos

Actor Kim Sharma and Leander Paes had a fun day out at Disney Theme Park in the US. She shared several photos on her social media handles. In the pictures and videos, the couple have fun in Magic Kingdom Park, a theme park in the Walt Disney World in Florida. In the photos, Kim is seen sporting Minnie Mouse ears on her head. In another photo, she and Leander can be seen posing in front of a castle facade in the park. The two share ice cream in one image.

Kim shared a couple of videos in the post as well. In one, there’s a grand procession of Disney characters taking place in the park. In another, Kim has a good time at the sights and sounds at the park. Towards the end of the video, she blows a kiss towards the camera. Perizaad Zorabian commented on the photo saying, “Babe, I am so happy for you.”

The photos of the couple had gone viral in August 2021 at first. After many rumours and much speculation, Leander Paes ended the discourse by sharing a photo with Kim, captioning it as “Magic.” The couple often share photos on festivals such as Christmas and Diwali as well.

Last year, Kim Sharma took to Instagram to pen an appreciation post for Paes. She posted an old post of Leander’s winning moment at Atlanta Olympics and congratulated him on the 25th anniversary of his bronze win. While neither Kim nor Leander Paes have spoken publicly about their relationship, Kim’s ex, actor Harshvardhan Rane, had talked about their relationship. Kim and Haseen Dillruba actor Harshavardhan were dating until 2019. When ETimes spoke to Rane about Kim’s new romance, he said, “I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that’s the hottest couple in town.”