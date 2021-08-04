Kim Sharma celebrates Leander Paes’ 25 years of Olympics win. See photo

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes were first spotted together at a restaurant in Goa. (Photo: Pousada By The Beach/Instagram)

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of tennis player Leander Paes winning a bronze medal at the Atlanta Olympic Games, his rumoured girlfriend, actress Kim Sharma, took to Instagram to pen an appreciation post. She shared an old post of Leander Paes’ winning moment and congratulated him.

Leander Paes achieved the feat at Atlanta Olympics in 1996. He is the only Indian to win an Olympic medal in the sport.

Kim, on her Instagram story, on August 3, wrote a beautiful message for Paes. “Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal champ @leanderpaes #flyingman,” she captioned her post.

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have sparked relationship rumours with their constant appearances together. They were seen taking a stroll in Mumbai recently, weeks after their photos from Goa emerged.

During her stay in Goa, Kim had also teased her fans about her rumoured boyfriend by sharing a photo of herself and giving the picture credit to “Mr P.”

On the work front, Kim, who made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ Mohabbatein, went on to feature in several films such as Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Tom, Dick And Harry, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar and Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav. She was last seen in Sushmita Sen’s Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006. Kim also made a special appearance in SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera (2009).