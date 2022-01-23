Kim Sharma shares beach photos from Bahamas birthday celebration with Leander Paes, he calls her queen

Kim Sharma celebrated her birthday on Friday on the serene beaches of The Bahamas with her boyfriend Leander Paes. The actor shared photos of herself sitting on a sandy beach in The Bahamas, where she can be seen with her back to the camera, basking in the sun.

In the second picture, Kim has raised her arms, and made victory signs. “Mood for 2022. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far! Happy birthday to me #42,” she captioned the post. She credited the photo to her boyfriend, tennis player Leander Paes. However, he did not feature in the photos.

Her Mohabbatein co-star Preeti Jhangiani commented, “Love love this picture! Happy birthday.”. Actor Dino Morea also sent wishes for her and said, “Happy happy happy birthday Kim, loads of love & happiness to you.” Leander Paes commented on the photo, “Queen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

Leander also took to his Instagram, wishing Kim a happy birthday, sharing a few pictures of the two of them. Two of the pictures in the post show Kim and Leander gazing into each other’s eyes while another is of Kim from the couple’s recent visit to a Disney theme park in the US. “Happy Birthday my darling @kimsharmaofficial. My wish for you is a year as Magical as you,” Leander captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leander Paes OLY (@leanderpaes)

Rumours about the couple began to spread like wildfire last year in August 2021. While the couple hasn’t addressed their relationship directly, their photos from their Christmas celebrations and social PDA speaks volumes.