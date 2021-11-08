Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut introduces Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur’s characters

Actor-producer Kangana Ranaut on Monday gave a sneak peek of her production Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and television actor-social media influencer Avneet Kaur.

Sharing the first poster featuring Nawazuddin, Kangana wrote, “Hum jab milte hain, toh dil sey milte hain, varna khwabon mein bhi mushkil see milte hain (Whenever I meet people, I meet them with my heart, else I don’t even meet them in their dreams). Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru.” Introducing Avneet as Tiku, the actor captioned her second poster, “Chalo toh chaand tak, nahi toh shaam tak. Meet Tasleem Khan urf Tiku. (Either stays long enough, or leave by the evening).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

In the posters, both the actors seem to be influenced by Bollywood. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui is dressed like Amitabh Bachchan from the 70s, Avneet Kaur dons the look of a cabaret dancer à la Helen. Sharing another poster featuring Nawazuddin and Avneet, Kangana informed that Tiku Weds Sheru is set to go on floors soon. Also, dismissing the earlier direct-to-digital release announcement, the actor stated that the film will hit theatres first.

“Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru. Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like it. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first,” she wrote with the third poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Sheru Weds Tiku will mark the reunion of Kangana Ranaut with director Sai Kabir. The duo had previously worked together on the 2014 film Revolver Rani.

Last seen in Thalaivii, Kangana was honoured with the Padma Shri today. She has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline.