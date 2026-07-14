Kiku Sharda says 70% of Kapil Sharma’s show is scripted: ‘Salman Khan impossible to predict’

Kapil Sharma has been making India laugh on prime-time television for over a decade. While he and his team have since made the transition from television to streaming with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, their ability to entertain audiences remains as strong as ever. Recently, comedian Kiku Sharda, who has been a part of Kapil’s team since the very beginning, opened up about how much of the show is scripted and how much relies on improvisation.

‘70% script, while 30% is spontaneous’

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, Kiku explained that the team intentionally avoids revealing jokes or punchlines to celebrity guests beforehand in order to capture their genuine reactions. “Very frankly, we want genuine reactions. We don’t want the guests to know the punchlines, the jokes or the characters in advance. We want them to experience those characters for the first time on stage, because that’s when we get the most authentic reactions. So, now everyone simply goes with the flow.”