Thursday, January 20, 2022
Kick actor Arun Verma dies at 62

Arun Verma has appeared in over 80 films including Anil Kapoor's Nayak, Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's Prem Granth, Salman Khan's Kick, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
January 20, 2022 6:13:03 pm
Arun Verma- Salman Khan- tiger ShroffArun Verma was 62. (Photos: Arun Verma/Facebook)

Actor, poet and comedian Arun Verma, who has shared screen-space with Salman Khan in Kick (2014), passed away on Thursday in Bhopal. His nephew Amit Verma confirmed the news with indianexpress.com.

Amit said, “Arun ji passed away at 2.00 am today, he was admitted to Peoples Hospital, Bhopal. He had a block in his brain and slowly all his organs failed, including his lungs, and finally he succumbed to kidney failure.”

Verma’s friend, a fellow comedian, took to his social media platforms to mourn the actor’s death.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Verma was 62. He is survived by his parents and three siblings. His funeral took place on Thursday around 4 pm.

Arun Verma had reportedly recently completed Kangana Ranaut’s directorial project Tiku Weds Sheru, making it his last film appearance. He made his debut with Sunny Deol’s Dacait (1987). Later on in his career, he went on to do films like Anil Kapoor’s Nayak, Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s Prem Granth, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Sanjay Dutt’s Khalnayak, and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti.

 

