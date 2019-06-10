Kick 2: Sajid Nadiadwala to return as director for Salman Khan film

Sajid Nadiadwala will be directing Kick sequel, production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment confirmed on Monday after reports of the filmmaker’s exit from the project started doing the rounds on social media.

Advertising

As per reports, director Rohit Shetty was being considered to take over the directing duties from Nadiadwala for the follow-up to the 2014 film, starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

“Clearing the air, we strongly deny any reports of association of any other name as the director of Kick 2.

“The next of the franchise, Kick 2 is with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala,” the production banner said in statement on Twitter.

Clearing the air, we strongly deny any reports of association of any other name as the director of Kick 2.

The next of the franchise, Kick 2 is with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment & will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) June 10, 2019

Nadiadwala also served as helmer of Kick, which was his directorial debut.