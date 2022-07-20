scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Kiccha Sudeep has a conspiracy theory about his Twitter spat with Ajay Devgn, feels a ‘third person’ was the mastermind

Kiccha Sudeep has revisited his Twitter spat with Ajay Devgn, but this time with a new theory: what if someone else was egging Ajay on?

Updated: July 20, 2022 9:32:41 am
ajay devgn, kichha sudeep, hindi national language, ajay devgn kichha sudeep spat, vimal, ajay devgn vimal, indian expressAjay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep were involved in a Twitter back-and-forth about Hindi being the national language.

Actor Kiccha Sudeep has a theory about his online spat with fellow actor Ajay Devgn recently, after his comments about Hindi no longer being the national language appeared to trigger Ajay into retorting. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sudeep said that he believes it wasn’t Ajay’s idea to initiate the back-and-forth with him on Twitter, and that a ‘third person’ was the mastermind behind the entire incident.

While the two actors appeared to have buried the hatchet online, when Sudeep was asked if they’d patched up in real life, he said, “Ajay Devgn is a gentleman. There is nothing there. I am telling you 100% there is a small misinterpretation there. He tweeted to me but he was very sweet enough to retweet back and say ‘I got my answer Sudeep, thanks for clearing it up’.”

He speculated, “I am very sure the man I know would never tweet in Hindi. It’s definitely a third person’s idea behind it. I do not want to know or conclude on that.” Ajay’s first tweet at Sudeep was in Hindi, and Sudeep had responded by asking that if he’d tweeted in Kannada, Ajay would’ve likely not understood him, whereas he had no problem reading Hindi.

Sudeep was appreciated for the point he was trying to make, while many also pointed out to Ajay that India has no national language at all. Ajay’s reaction was prompted after Sudeep’s comments about the success of South Indian language films in northern markets attracted controversy. Many also wondered if Ajay’s public entanglement in a discourse that had nothing to do with him was a promotional gimmick for his film Runway 34, which was days away from release at that point.

That film has since been released, disappointed at the box office, and dropped on streaming. Sudeep is looking forward to the release of his big-budget adventure film Vikrant Rona, which has been dubbed in nine languages, including Hindi. talking about his film, Sudeep told indianexpress.com in a recent interaction “If you are looking forward to a mystery thriller, Vikrant Rona is one of a kind. If you are looking for a thriller on a big scale, it’s one of its kind. As a 3D movie, it is one of its kind. More than anything, I loved its content and the presentation.”

