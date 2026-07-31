Kiara Advani’s connection with Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla explained

Actor Kiara Advani turns 35 today. The The actor embraced motherhood last year as she welcomed daughter, Saraayah, with husband Sidharth Malhotra. This is her first birthday as a new mom. Professionally, Kiara continues to enjoy a dream run, having delivered acclaimed performances in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Game Changer. She will be seen in Yash-starrer Toxic in August.

But Kiara Advani’s rise in Bollywood wasn’t just about talent and opportunity, it was also about trust, family support and a timely push from Salman Khan.

Long before she made her debut with Fugly, Kiara’s father turned to Salman for advice on his daughter’s decision to enter films. Years later, the actress has gone on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most bankable stars.

Kiara always wanted to be an actor

Kiara Advani’s journey into the industry began with a crucial family discussion. Born as Alia Advani, Kiara always aspired to become an actor. While her family supported her ambition, her father wanted reassurance before allowing his daughter to enter the unpredictable world of cinema. Knowing Salman Khan through family connections, he decided to seek the superstar’s opinion before Kiara officially stepped into Bollywood.

Kiara Advani’s lesser-known Salman Khan connection

Few know that Kiara Advani shares a long-standing family connection with Salman Khan, who played an important role in her early Bollywood journey. Although Kiara and her parents are not from the film industry, her aunt, Shaheen Jaffrey, was reportedly in a relationship with Salman Khan before he entered films. Owing to this connection, Kiara’s father sought Salman’s advice when she decided to pursue acting.

What Kiara’s Father Asked Salman Khan

In an old interview to Hindustan Times, Kiara once shared, “When I decided to become an actor, my father told Salman sir, ‘If you are in the industry then I don’t mind my daughter being part of it. Let her try and see where it takes her’,” she says, adding that even Salman was very encouraging and told her that when she was “prepared, it (debut) will happen”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Salman’s words reassured the family and strengthened their confidence in Kiara’s decision.

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The name change before her debut

Before making her debut in Fugly (2014), Kiara underwent another significant change. Born as Alia Advani, she adopted the screen name Kiara Advani on Salman Khan’s suggestion because actor Alia Bhatt had already established herself in Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara later revealed that the name “Kiara” was inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s character in Anjaana Anjaani.

Kiara Advani’s adorable childhood ad with mom

Kiara Advani once shared an old advetisement, giving fans a nostalgic glimpse into her childhood. Sharing what she called her “first ever advertisement” featuring her mother, the actor wrote, “Found this gem! My first ever advertisement with my mommy! Love you mumma, I am, because of you ❤️ #HappyMothersDay ❤️.”

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When Kiara Advani became face of Being Human

Although Salman Khan and Kiara Advani have never shared screen space in a film, they have collaborated professionally. Early in her career, Kiara featured as a model for Salman Khan’s clothing brand, Being Human, adding another chapter to their long-standing family connection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Juhi Chawla too has known Kiara since childhood

Kiara Advani has often spoken about her family’s close bond with Juhi Chawla and Salman Khan, revealing that both actors have known her since she was a child. In an earlier interview, Kiara shared that Juhi was more like family than a family friend, having watched her grow up.

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Kiara said, “They’re both family friends. My parents have grown up with them. Juhi aunty, should I even call her aunty? She’s young and so beautiful, I don’t want to call her aunty. She’s someone who’s seen me grow up right since I was born. She’s seen me doing all this nautanki since I was a kid.”

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Sharing a nostalgic anecdote, Kiara added, “I remember, Holi parties would be at her house and my house and I would be the eldest amongst all the family friends’ children and she would be like, you know how typical aunties are na, ‘Do something for all the mothers, entertain karo.’ So, me being the oldest, would choreograph this dance and all the bachhas (kids) would be my backup.”

From Fugly to Bollywood’s A-List

Although Fugly did not make a major impact at the box office, Kiara gradually carved her own space in the industry. She found wider recognition with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story before delivering back-to-back commercial successes with films such as Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, JugJugg Jeeyo and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Her versatility, screen presence and consistent performances have made her one of the leading female actors of her generation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Balancing Stardom and Personal Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

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Beyond her professional achievements, Kiara has also remained in the spotlight for her personal life. She married actor Sidharth Malhotra in 2023, and the couple continues to be one of Bollywood’s most-loved pairs.