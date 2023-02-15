Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal shares unseen pictures from wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, see photos

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra‘s dreamy wedding festivities have come to an end, however, their families are now sharing unseen pictures from the ceremony. After Kiara shared pictures from her haldi and mehendi ceremonies with Sidharth on Tuesday, her brother Mishaal Advani has shared a bunch of beautiful family portraits from the wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Mishaal captioned his album, “Ain’t nobody loves me better,” where he shared pictures with Kiara and their mother Genevieve. Take a look:

In the pictures, Mishaal is seen donning a white kurta and black trousers, whereas his mother is seen in a beautiful marigold orange lehenga. Kiara is seen leaning on Mishaal’s shoulders as they posed for a picture, dressed in a sunshine yellow lehenga and heavy diamond jewellery.

Reacting to Mishaal’s post, Kiara commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you.” Kiara and Sid’s fans cheered for him, one person wrote, “You look beyond gorgeous!! ❤️😍 beautiful inside and out!!♥️🥰,” another person wrot4e, “sibling love,” and a third person wrote, “beautiful relationship with mum and sis.”

Mishaal, who is a singer, rapper, composer and music director had earlier shared a glimpse of his performance at Sid and Kiara’s sangeet. Mishaal was seen singing a special song for his sister and brother-in-law and wrote, “Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar.”

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in an intimate but lavish ceremony on February 7, at the Suryagarh Boutique Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Only the actor’s families and closest friends were invited for the wedding. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were in attendance. After their wedding, the couple flew to New Delhi and hosted a grand reception for their families on February 9 and hosted yet another reception in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry.