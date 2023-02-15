scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal shares unseen pictures from wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, see photos

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate but lavish ceremony on February 7, at the Suryagarh Boutique Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Kiara Advani brother Mishaal AdvaniActor Kiara Advani with her brother Mishaal. (Photo: Mishaal Advani/ Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra‘s dreamy wedding festivities have come to an end, however, their families are now sharing unseen pictures from the ceremony. After Kiara shared pictures from her haldi and mehendi ceremonies with Sidharth on Tuesday, her brother Mishaal Advani has shared a bunch of beautiful family portraits from the wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Mishaal captioned his album, “Ain’t nobody loves me better,” where he shared pictures with Kiara and their mother Genevieve. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MISHAAL (@mishaaladvani)

In the pictures, Mishaal is seen donning a white kurta and black trousers, whereas his mother is seen in a beautiful marigold orange lehenga. Kiara is seen leaning on Mishaal’s shoulders as they posed for a picture, dressed in a sunshine yellow lehenga and heavy diamond jewellery.

Also read |Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: How the couple turned Shershaah’s ‘sad’ Ranjha song to a romantic, dreamy melody

Reacting to Mishaal’s post, Kiara commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you.” Kiara and Sid’s fans cheered for him, one person wrote, “You look beyond gorgeous!! ❤️😍 beautiful inside and out!!♥️🥰,” another person wrot4e, “sibling love,” and a third person wrote, “beautiful relationship with mum and sis.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MISHAAL (@mishaaladvani)

Mishaal, who is a singer, rapper, composer and music director had earlier shared a glimpse of his performance at Sid and Kiara’s sangeet. Mishaal was seen singing a special song for his sister and brother-in-law and wrote, “Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in an intimate but lavish ceremony on February 7, at the Suryagarh Boutique Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Only the actor’s families and closest friends were invited for the wedding. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were in attendance. After their wedding, the couple flew to New Delhi and hosted a grand reception for their families on February 9 and hosted yet another reception in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 10:06 IST
Next Story

Vegetarian or non-vegetarian? Which diet is good for diabetes and avoids vitamin deficiency?

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 3-months-old daughter Devi
Meet Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s 3-months-old daughter Devi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close