Kiara Advani’s wedding kaleeras detail her love story with Sidharth Malhotra: ‘A beloved pet, travel destination…’

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in a lavish but closely guarded wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer. The couple took to Instagram and shared photos with the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Like several new Bollywood brides, Kiara also opted for light colours for her wedding and wore a pink lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, with emerald and diamond jewellery. Her choodas (bangles) and kaleeras also received much attention. Mrinalini Chandra, who customised the kaleeras, revealed that they symbolised Kiara and Sidharth’s love story.

Chandra took to Instagram and wrote, “Our signature lovestory kaliras for the beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani was all sorts of magical !Amidst stars, moon , couple initials & butterflies , there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief . This kalira was all heart! Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride! We loved making your choodas & kaliras & are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding choreographer Kamna Arora shared a photo of the couple on Instagram and wrote, “Choreographing him, his beautiful family, and being a part of this wedding has been a dream. We are still trying to achieve it. The biggest milestone for us, in happy tears as we type this!” She also shared posts from the rest of her team, who expressed their joy in choreographing the sangeet ceremony. Dolly Jain, who draped the sarees at the wedding, also posted on Instagram and wrote, “Live from Suryagarh, with a heart so full of love! The stunning Kiara Advani, leaving us floored, this time like never before.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were said to be in a relationship for several years before uniting on screen in Shershaah in 2021. Last year on Koffee with Karan, Kiara spoke briefly about how they first met, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met. I’ll never forget that night.”