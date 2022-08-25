Kiara Advani wants Sidharth Malhotra’s ex Alia Bhatt to be in her bride squad, here’s how Karan Johar reacted

JugJugg Jeeyo actor Kiara Advani was seen at her candid best on filmmaker Karan Johar’s controversial chat show, Koffee with Karan. She graced the Koffee couch with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Kiara made her debut on the talk show last night, and during the eagerly anticipated rapid fire round, Kiara performed quite well, considering it was her first time answering the somewhat tricky questions.

At one point, Karan asked her which actor she would like to see in her bride squad, and Kiara promptly responded that it would be Darlings star Alia Bhatt. “I’d really love Alia Bhatt to be in my bride squad. I love her. She is so cute,” she gushed. However, Karan looked slightly amused with her answer, and said, “In your bride squad? Marrying Sidharth Malhotra?” To which Kiara hurriedly responded with, “It’s a bit much.”

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were rumoured to be in a relationship at one point, but the pair had never admitted it publicly. Sidharth dropped a hint about his former relationship with Alia in last week’s KwK episode, when he was asked what he misses the most about his ex. He said that he misses her cat.

Kiara was teased throughout the episode by both Karan and Shahid, who promised that they would do a dance-off on Devdas’ “Dola Re” track at Sidharth and Kiara’s sangeet. While Shahid said he would represent the girl’s side since he is close friends with Kiara, KJo mentioned that he would have to come from the groom’s side since he launched Sidharth in Bollywood with Student of the Year.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is rumoured to have begun when they working together on the Amazon Prime Video film Shershaah. Recently, there were reports doing the rounds that the couple might team up again for a different kind of love story.