Kiara Advani to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kiara Advani has been cast opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is the sequel to 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar in the main role. Aaryan takes over as the leading man in the Anees Bazmee directed sequel.

Advertising

Kiara said in a statement, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the first ever horror film that I watched. Being a huge fan of the first one, It’s super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. It’s my first time being directed by Anees sir and I’m looking forward to the experience. It’s being produced by the makers of my most special film so it feels like home working with Cine1 and T-Series again. Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can’t wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon!”

Bazmee said, “I always look forward to working with Gen-Z actors, this is my first collaboration with Kartik and Kiara. I am sure they will bring new energy to the table, hoping to have a blast.”

Priyadarshan helmed the Akshay Kumar starrer in 2007. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was an official remake of the Mohanlal and Shobana starrer 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

Advertising

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was set in an ancestral mansion in Rajasthan that was believed to be haunted by a female ghost Manjulika. Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale were also part of the film’s cast.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to go on floors in October and is scheduled for release on July 31, 2020.