Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Kiara Advani smears cake on Kartik Aryan’s face at schedule wrap of Satyaprem Ki Katha, dances with him on ‘Dholi Taro’. Watch

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan announced the schedule wrap of Satyaprem Ki Katha on social media. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on June 29, 2023.

satyaprem ki kathaKartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani wrapped up the first schedule of Satyaprem ki Katha. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Twitter)

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have wrapped up the first schedule of their musical love story Satyaprem Ki Katha. On the occasion, Kartik shared a couple of videos from the schedule wrap celebration that happened on the film’s set.

In one of the videos, Kartik and Kiara are seen cutting a huge cake that has the film’s title written on it. After cutting the cake, Kiara smears the cake on Kartik’s face, but when he comes to do the same, she is seen urging him to not to do so. The film’s director Sameer Vidwans is also seen in the videos. Kartik and another crew member hold Sameer on their shoulders and dances around in a video.

Also read |Kartik Aaryan slept for 10 hours after shooting ‘epic climax’ of Shehzada, says ‘meri sabse commercial picture aa rahi hai’

The entire crew, along with Kartik and Kiara also tried to do some Garba on the Hum Dil De Chuke song “Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje”. Sharing the videos, Kartik wrote on Twitter, “And on the day of Dussehra, A month long hectic but fun schedule with the most rambunctious crew of #SatyaPremKiKatha 💕 comes to an end !! with lots of celebration and Mini Garba 💥❤️🥹.” Kiara also posted a video with her team as she celebrated the schedule wrap of Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Satyaprem Ki Katha brings Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan together on screen for the second time. The duo earlier shared screen space in the blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

kiara advani A photo from the schedule wrap of Satyaprem Ki Katha. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram) kiara advani Kiara Advani introduced her team in a video. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Billed as a “soulful musical love saga”, the movie is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal. Produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on June 29, 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 02:56:16 pm
