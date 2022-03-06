Kiara Advani wards off evil energy just before sister Ishita’s wedding, shares new photos: ‘Nazar na lage…’

Actor Kiara Advani has been sharing photos of the preparations from her sister Ishita Advani’s wedding. Recently, she took to Instagram and posted photos of Ishita in her bridal attire. In one photo, Kiara is seen standing behind her and putting a spot of kohl on her, to protect her from evil energy. While Kiara was dressed in an orange lehenga, Ishita wore a traditional red bridal Sabyasachi lehenga for the special day.

Kiara wrote, “Nazar na lage @ishitaadvani.”

Kiara Advani shared photos from her sister’s wedding preparations. (Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram) Kiara Advani shared photos from her sister’s wedding preparations. (Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)

A week ago, Kiara had shared photos from Ishita’s Bachelorette, and had captioned it, “My whole heart…”. On Friday, videos of Kiara dancing at the sangeet had gone viral.

Kiara’s sister Ishita is set to tie the knot with her fiance Karma Vivan. Earlier in 2019, Kiara had shared a post on Instagram for Karma. She shared a picture of Ishita and Karma and wrote, “There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan ! Welcoming my brother to the family. . you passed with flying colours! First addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness #IshiGotHerKarma.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani has Jugg Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 in the pipeline.