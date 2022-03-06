scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 06, 2022
Must Read

Kiara Advani wards off evil energy just before sister Ishita’s wedding, shares new photos: ‘Nazar na lage…’

Kiara Advani shared latest photos with her sister Ishita Advani, just before the latter's wedding.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 6, 2022 9:50:03 am
Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani shared photos from sister Ishita's wedding. (Photo: Instagram/ Kiara Advani)

Actor Kiara Advani has been sharing photos of the preparations from her sister Ishita Advani’s wedding. Recently, she took to Instagram and posted photos of Ishita in her bridal attire. In one photo, Kiara is seen standing behind her and putting a spot of kohl on her, to protect her from evil energy. While Kiara was dressed in an orange lehenga, Ishita wore a traditional red bridal Sabyasachi lehenga for the special day.

Kiara wrote, “Nazar na lage @ishitaadvani.”

Also Read |Kiara Advani takes over the dance floor with her girlfriends during sister Ishita Advani’s pre-wedding ceremonies. Watch
Kiara Advani Kiara Advani shared photos from her sister’s wedding preparations. (Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)

A week ago, Kiara had shared photos from Ishita’s Bachelorette, and had captioned it, “My whole heart…”. On Friday, videos of Kiara dancing at the sangeet had gone viral.

Kiara’s sister Ishita is set to tie the knot with her fiance Karma Vivan. Earlier in 2019, Kiara had shared a post on Instagram for Karma. She shared a picture of Ishita and Karma and wrote, “There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan ! Welcoming my brother to the family. . you passed with flying colours! First addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness #IshiGotHerKarma.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani has Jugg Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 in the pipeline.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Dia Mirza, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone: 13 celeb photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 06: Latest News

Advertisement