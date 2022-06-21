scorecardresearch
Kiara Advani sings Nain Ta Heere, leaves fans surprised with her version of the Jugjugg Jeeyo song

Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Kiara Advani with Varun Dhawan featured in the Instagram reel. The film will release on June 24.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 12:50:54 pm
Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani will next be seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo. (Photo: kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram)

Kiara Advani on Monday teased her fans about “something special.” A day later, she dropped a sweet surprise for her fans. The actor shared an Instagram reel, featuring her with Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan. The two were seen performing to their film’s newest single, titled “Nain Ta Heere.” While the original song is sung by Asees Kaur and Guru Randhawa, the reel version has Kiara Advani lending her vocals to the song.

“Loved this song from the moment I heard it, so I tried singing this for you guys,” she wrote along with the video. Kiara has left her fans in awe and surprise with her singing skills. As soon as she shared the video, many of her fans dropped their compliments in the comment section. “Beautiful voice,” a fan mentioned, while another tagged Kiara as “the multi-talented Advani.”

Kiara is currently busy in promoting her upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo, which sees her sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Earlier, Varun called the Karan Johar production venture presents a fresh take on infidelity and divorce.

ALSO READ |Varun Dhawan says he ‘manifested’ his films to flop, knew Kalank was ‘not going to work’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

“The end of this film is unpredictable. We are used to dealing with the theme of infidelity on a surface level and then brush it under the carpet. In this film, it has been dealt with in an interesting way. It’s progressive and a new take. Hopefully, people will be happy with it,” the actor said at an event.

On Monday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was all praise for Juggjug Jeeyo. ““You were all SUPERB!! Fab Movie !!! JugJugg Jeeyo & Ma, I am so proud of you,” Riddhima wrote along with the film’s poster. Riddhima watched the film at a special screening, which was organised by the makers recently. Neetu makes her acting comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo. She was last seen onscreen in Besharam (2013), that co-starred late actor Rishi Kapoor and her son Ranbir Kapoor.

JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The cast has been rigorously promoting the film on all platforms. Directed by Raj Mehta, it has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

