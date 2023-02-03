scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Inside Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding venue: Royal havelis that cost over Rs 1 lakh per night, plush hotel overlooks Thar desert

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to get married this weekend in Jaisalmer at a hotel that calls itself 'gateway to the Thar desert'. Check out the plush venue.

kiara advani wedding venueKiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married this weekend in Jaisalmer. (Photo: Suryagrah, Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Inside Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding venue: Royal havelis that cost over Rs 1 lakh per night, plush hotel overlooks Thar desert
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are rumoured to be getting married this weekend in Jaisalmer and now, it seems like their wedding venue has confirmed the details of the wedding. Sources had previously suggested that the Shershaah couple is tying the knot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. In a recent Instagram post, paparazzo Viral Bhayani said that his team will be heading to the venue to click photos of the stars and the couple, and confirming the same, the venue’s official Instagram handle responded to the post.

Suryagarh’s official Instagram handle commented “see you soon” with a red heart emoji, which basically confirms that this is the wedding venue for the Bollywood couple.

kiara advani sidharth malhotra wedding Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married this weedend in Jaisalmer.

Described as the ‘gateway to the Thar Desert’, the hotel is a massive property with suites and ‘havelis’ going up to Rs 110,500 per night. The least expensive room at the property costs around Rs 20,000 per night.

Check out some photos of Suryagarh here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suryagarh, Jaisalmer (@suryagarh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suryagarh, Jaisalmer (@suryagarh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suryagarh, Jaisalmer (@suryagarh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suryagarh, Jaisalmer (@suryagarh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suryagarh, Jaisalmer (@suryagarh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suryagarh, Jaisalmer (@suryagarh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suryagarh, Jaisalmer (@suryagarh)

Kiara and Sidharth have been together for a few years now. During an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Kiara recalled her first meeting with Sidharth and said, “We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met.” Kiara hinted at her plans of getting married and said, “I’ve always believed in the institution of marriage, because I’ve seen a beautiful marriage at home. I do see that in my life, but I’m not revealing anything on Koffee with Karan.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
February 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv Gandhi rises
February 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv Gandhi rises

Kiara and Sidharth shared screen space in the 2021 film Shershaah.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 10:58 IST
Next Story

Faraaz movie review: This humane film is more stagey than menacing

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapil son birthday
When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close