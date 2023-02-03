Inside Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding venue: Royal havelis that cost over Rs 1 lakh per night, plush hotel overlooks Thar desert

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are rumoured to be getting married this weekend in Jaisalmer and now, it seems like their wedding venue has confirmed the details of the wedding. Sources had previously suggested that the Shershaah couple is tying the knot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. In a recent Instagram post, paparazzo Viral Bhayani said that his team will be heading to the venue to click photos of the stars and the couple, and confirming the same, the venue’s official Instagram handle responded to the post.

Suryagarh’s official Instagram handle commented “see you soon” with a red heart emoji, which basically confirms that this is the wedding venue for the Bollywood couple.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married this weedend in Jaisalmer.

Described as the ‘gateway to the Thar Desert’, the hotel is a massive property with suites and ‘havelis’ going up to Rs 110,500 per night. The least expensive room at the property costs around Rs 20,000 per night.

Kiara and Sidharth have been together for a few years now. During an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Kiara recalled her first meeting with Sidharth and said, “We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met.” Kiara hinted at her plans of getting married and said, “I’ve always believed in the institution of marriage, because I’ve seen a beautiful marriage at home. I do see that in my life, but I’m not revealing anything on Koffee with Karan.”

Kiara and Sidharth shared screen space in the 2021 film Shershaah.