Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Kiara Advani’s wedding pic with Sidharth Malhotra is most-liked Instagram post in India, leaves behind Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra kept their fans waiting for their wedding pictures on D-day. This multiplied the excitement of fans and eventually, their post became the most-liked Instagram post in India.

sidharth malhotra kiara advani wedding postSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday.
Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 amid much fan frenzy. But the couple kept their wedding intimate and didn’t allow any of the pictures from their wedding festivities to leak on the internet. However, they took a little longer to post the pictures, which probably amped up the excitement of fans to see them as bride and groom. Hence, when they did, they got showered with a lot of love and likes on Instagram. So much so that their wedding post is now the most-liked Instagram post in India.

Kiara and Sidharth announced their wedding on Tuesday in an Instagram post. They shared the endearing pictures from their wedding and captioned them, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏.” The pictures have been liked by over 13.49 million Instagram users by the time of writing this story.

 

With this Kiara’s wedding post has become the most liked Instagram post in India until now, as per a Reddit thread. Earlier, it was Alia Bhatt who held the record with 13.19 million likes on her wedding photo with Ranbir Kapoor last year. Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding pictures are also the most liked wedding pictures of any Indian celebrity. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who married each other in December 2021, received over 12.6 million likes on their wedding pictures.

Also read |Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Prithviraj Sukumaran poses with wife Supriya, Juhi Chawla flaunts her ‘Indian-ness’

It was Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who started the trend of sharing their wedding pictures on D-Day itself. When the Indian cricketer shared his photos with Anushka on the day of their marriage on December 11, 2017, the post got liked by 4.4 million users on Instagram.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are currently in Delhi at the latter’s parents’ house. They will be hosting a grand reception in the city on February 9. For their friends in the film industry, the newlyweds have decided to host a reception in Mumbai on February 12.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 16:22 IST
