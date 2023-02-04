Bride-to-be Kiara Advani radiates charm as she heads to Jaisalmer for wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, fan says ‘she looks so happy’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra‘s much-awaited wedding is finally happening this weekend. The bride-to-be took off for Jaisalmer on Saturday morning. The couple’s wedding is going to be a two-day affair, starting today. They will be joined by some of their industry friends at their grand wedding, with the Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer serving as the venue.

Visuals of Kiara leaving for Jaisalmer from the private terminal of Mumbai airport surfaced on paparazzi accounts on Instagram. The actor glowed in a white co-ord set, with a pink stole over it. She also carried a sling bag with her and waved at the photographers gathered at the airport. A separate video featured other guests leaving for the Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding from the Mumbai airport.

Kiara’s video left her and Sidharth’s fans excited. “God bless she looks so happy ❤️” a fan commented on the video. Another wrote, “Eagerly waiting for her bridal look😍😍❤️” A fan is confident that she would make for the most ‘exquisite’ bride, as they wrote, “She will make the most exquisite bride ever… Beautiful beyond beautiful ❤️.”

On Friday, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda was also seen taking a flight to Rajasthan. She had shared her picture from the airport and had captioned it, “big fat Indian #wedding calling Rajasthan”. The lavish venue of Sidharth and Kiara is described as ‘the gateway to the Thar Desert’ on the official website, and offers 83 rooms, two gardens and courtyards, and air connectivity to Jaisalmer for weddings.

Kiara and Sidharth have neither confirmed or denied relationship rumours over several years. They worked together for the first time on the war drama film Shershaah, which was released on Prime Video in 2021, and received a lot of love from the audience.