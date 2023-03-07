Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra are smeared with colour in their Holi wish: ‘From me and my love’

The latest ‘IT couple’ of tinseltown, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, got married last month in a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan. On Holi, the actors took to social media to share their Haldi photos. “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours💛💜❤️💙💚,” they captioned the post.

In the first photo, Sid and Kiara were seen lost in each other’s eyes, while the second had them posing for the camera with haldi-smeared faces. In the third picture, Kiara was rubbing out the extra haldi on Sidharth’s face. The two were dressed in rustic orange outfits.

Their friends and fans dropped sweet comments on the post. Krushna Abhishek wrote, “Best jodi love to u guys ,” while Tanya Ghavri wrote, “Cuties”. Some of the other comments read, “How can we even get over from them ❤️❤️!!?? Plsss they are so fkn adorableee!,” “Pyareeee log in pyaree colourss😭😭❤️,” and “Happy Holi & 1 Month of your anniversary 🥺💞🧿.”

Sidharth Malhotra recently expressed his heartfelt wishes to fans and well-wishers for the first time since the wedding. In a statement, the actor said, “The fans make us, and the love you all have blessed us with makes it special. Kiara and I are overwhelmed with emotions as we take this next step. We seek your continued blessings and love and look forward to entertaining you.”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, and shared photos soon after their wedding. The couple released a joined statement that read, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”