Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share ‘really special’ pictures from their sangeet party, see here

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are among Bollywood’s most good-looking couples, aren’t they? After the newlyweds returned to Mumbai on Tuesday, they shared a few photographs from their sangeet party. Kiara and Sidharth have been revealing glimpses of their pre-wedding ceremonies in Instagram posts. The couple tied the knot earlier this month.

The couple took to Instagram to share the new pictures. Kiara is wearing a golden embellished lehenga and diamond jewellery, while Sidharth is seen in black. They captioned their sangeet album, “Something about that night.. something really special 💃🏻🕺🤩.”

In the first picture from the album, Sid and Kiara are seen hugging each other, in another picture the two are lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes, and in the third picture, the two are seen dancing away without a care in the world. Karan Johar in his comment on the post revealed that the couple’s stunning outfits are designed by none other than celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Their fans took to the comments section to shower them with love and blessings. Food delivery app Zomato’s funny comment on their pictures is receiving a lot of attention. Zomato commented, “Love you guys but yaar kitna jealous feel karvaoge.” One of Sid’s fans commented, “Ek Sidharth toh mai bhi deserve karti💔.” A few fans also wondered how Kabir Singh would react to Kiara getting married. One of them wrote, “Kabir singh be like :- sala ye dukh kahe khatam ni hota be.”

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7, in a three-day wedding celebration for their friends and family at Suryagarh Boutique Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple has been sharing glimpses from their wedding celebrations every other day. They also released their wedding song “Ranjha” which is a modified version of the original song from their 2021 film together, Shershaah. The song was played at Kiara’s bridal entry. They’ve also shared pictures from their mehendi and haldi ceremonies.