Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were the latest guests on Koffee With Karan Season 9. This marked the couple’s first joint appearance on the chat show, where they opened up about their love story, dating days, the ups and downs of their relationship and how they are preparing to welcome their second child. Talking about their love story, host Karan Johar claimed that he deserved some credit for bringing the couple together.

“I don’t have an exact part to play, but I am going to give myself some credit for the reason y’all are together,” he said, revealing that their story ironically began with a film called Lust Stories. Karan continued, “We finished Lust Stories and it is so bizarre. We were at our common friend Amritpal Bindra’s party, which, by the way, I gatecrashed.” Kiara was quick to correct him, reminding him, “You even made us gatecrash.”

Karan revealed that it was at this party that Sidharth and Kiara met properly for the first time in a social setting. However, Kiara had more to share about what happened after that evening. “After that evening, we got chatting. And a few weeks later, he started to get into my DM,” she recalled.

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Sidharth eventually began dropping hints about going out for movies and dinner.

Recalling one of their early outings, Sidharth Malhotra said, “We went to some nightclub, where she thought she was being very cool. People in town don’t recognise actors.”

Kiara defended herself, explaining that she had not yet delivered Kabir Singh or Lust Stories, so people did not really recognise her at the time. “And town is a little more chill,” she added.

However, the couple soon realised that Sidharth was a much bigger star in the eyes of the public. The moment he entered the nightclub, the DJ played “Kaala Chashma”, leaving the two in an embarrassing situation as they were still in the early stages of dating.

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How Shershaah brought Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra closer

Kiara Advani revealed that much of their romance blossomed on the sets of Shershaah. Sidharth recalled that they first bonded during a flight to Chandigarh and reconnected.

He added that as the love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema unfolded on screen, their own love story was developing alongside it.

Kiara explained that they were at very different stages of their lives at the time.

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“At that time, we were in very different phases of our lives. He was in that phase of ‘I need to make it in my career and take the next step.’ While I was in that phase where I was like, okay, let’s see what happens,” she said.

Sidharth, meanwhile, revealed that Kiara was quite clear about what she wanted from the relationship. She was either looking for marriage or nothing at all.

Recalling a particularly emotional moment before he left for Kargil for the film’s shoot, Kiara said that she had confronted him on the night before her birthday.

Kiara recalled telling Sidhrath, “You are very hot and cold with me.” She added that she was someone who believed in clarity and commitment. “I am the person who is like, you are either in or you are out. This in-between, I don’t understand, I can’t do it.”

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Kiara then remembered what she described as one of the most romantic gestures Sidharth made before leaving for Kargil.

“He came under my building, and before he left, he said, ‘Listen, I know you are the kind of person that if I commit to, then this will be something solid. And I am just in a place in my life where I really need to focus on my work. And I cannot allow myself to let anything else come in the way.’ So I said okay,” she recalled.

Following that conversation, Kiara Advani thought their relationship might not progress any further. However, things took an unexpected turn when Sidharth Malhotra began calling and texting her every day from Kargil after his shoot.

Sidharth immediately quipped, “There was nothing else to do.”

Kiara added, “For 30 days straight there was constant chatting and I was like, ‘Sid, what’s going on? I thought you wanted to focus.'”

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According to the couple, they officially began dating while Sidharth was in Kargil for the shoot.

Sidharth acknowledged that, like any relationship, theirs also had its share of highs and lows, periods of silence, distance and eventually finding their way back to each other.

“Four years later, we were quite sure about it,” he said.

The actor also credited Karan Johar for being part of some important conversations during their relationship. Karan, in his trademark humorous style, responded, “I seem to be the constant in many relationships, marriage proposals.”

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Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took a break before getting married

Karan Johar then revealed that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had briefly taken a break from each other before deciding to get married.

Kiara explained that this was the transition from dating to marriage.

Recalling that phase, Karan said, “I guess there was some problem happening and I haven’t seen Sid this miserable in my life and expressing it, and I could tell he is in love.”

He then pointed out that Kiara was shooting for JugJugg Jeeyo at the time, where she was filming the song “Rangisari”. Apparently, Sidharth turned up on the sets with flowers.

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Kiara said, “I have never seen this version of Sid. That was the last time all this happened.” She jokingly added, “I should have played a little more hard-to-get.”

Sidharth, however, had a rather understated recollection of the reunion. “I just walked into her vanity and said, ‘Hi, how are you?'” he recalled.

Karan then revealed that the following day was his 50th birthday, and Sidharth had worked himself into a fever by then. “She saw him, and I went up to her and I just said, ‘He is very unwell. Give him something to eat.’ And then she took you to where the food was in the atrium of YRF. Cut to proposal in June. This was May. And then the marriage the next Feb,” Karan recalled.

Karan Johar danced to “Besharam Rang” at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding

Karan Johar also remembered Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding, describing it as one of the sweetest and most emotional celebrations.

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Sidharth thanked him for being part of the wedding festivities, particularly for his performance. “It had your performance, which we were all very grateful for,” he said.

Karan, folding his hands, responded, “I am very embarrassed about.” Kiara then teased him, asking, “Should we tell them which song you danced to?”

When Karan encouraged her to reveal it, Kiara said, “Besharam Rang.”

She explained that Karan had prepared a solo performance to Deepika Padukone’s song. Shahid Kapoor had initially joined him on stage, but Karan apparently wasn’t too pleased with the interruption and asked him to leave.

A disappointed Karan recalled, “I don’t know why Shahid came in the middle of my performance.”

Kiara added that Karan had been particularly upset about it.

The filmmaker then revealed that he had practised the performance to “Besharam Rang” in his bedroom and had prepared extensively for it. He also shared that Deepika had asked him to arrange for someone to FaceTime her during the performance.

Recalling his exchange with Shahid, Karan said, “I said, ‘Shahid, why have you come in the middle? I was really giving it my all.'”

Kiara immediately corrected him, saying, “You didn’t say, ‘Why have you come?’ You threw him off stage. You kicked him almost off stage.”

Karan eventually summed up the entire episode as one of the best moments.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, in July 2025. The couple announced in October that they are expecting their second child.