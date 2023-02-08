Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are a sight to behold as they pose in red outfits in Delhi. See photos

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who got married in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, travelled to Delhi on Wednesday. The newlyweds in red outfits smiled from ear to ear as they exited the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening.

It was previously reported that the couple will host a reception in Delhi on Thursday. They will also host a reception for their Bollywood friends on Sunday.

See Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s latest photos here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrived in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrived in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will host a reception in Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will host a reception in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The couple will also host a reception in The couple will also host a reception in Mumbai . (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara and Sidharth hosted a three-day wedding in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Malaika Arora, among others attended the lavish wedding. The couple shared their wedding photos on social media on Tuesday night with the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏”

Kiara and Sidharth first met during the wrap party of Karan Johar’s Lust Stories. The Kabir Singh actor had previously spoken about her first meeting with Sidharth on Koffee with Karan. “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met,” she said.

The two starred as romantic leads in 2021’s Shershaah.