Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra party with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra on ‘starry night’ in Dubai. See pictures

Rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were recently spotted jetting off to an undisclosed location to ring in the New Year, and they made a hush-hush appearance in a series of photos posted by Neetu Kapoor on Instagram recently. Kiara, Sidharth, and Neetu were joined by several other Bollywood personalities as they got together for dinner in Dubai.

Sharing pictures of the get-together on social media, Neetu wrote in an Instagram story, “Gearing up for 2023.” The group picture showed the stars gathered around a table at dinner. The group also including Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. Riddhima took to Instagram to re-post the pictures, many of which were selfies clicked by Manish.

Kiara and Sidharth have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, but neither has acknowledged their relationship in public. They have, however, been asked about it several times, and many of their Bollywood colleagues have alluded to it in public.

In a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar seemed to suggest that a wedding was on the cards for the two. “I’ve always believed in the institution of marriage, because I’ve seen a beautiful marriage at home. I do see that in my life, but I’m not revealing anything on Koffee with Karan,” Kiara said, although she did reveal that the first time they got talking was at the Lust Stories wrap party.

The two worked together on the war drama Shershaah, which was released to positive reviews on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. Kiara was last seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal. Sidharth will soon be seen in the action movie Mission Majnu, alongside Rashmika Mandanna.