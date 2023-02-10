Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra kiss after exchanging garlands, dance to Shershaah’s Ranjha. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram on Friday to share their wedding video and it is just as dreamy as their fans imagined it to be. The video has Kiara entering the wedding venue under a ‘phoolon ki chaadar’. As she walks down the aisle in her pink lehenga, a version of Shershaah’s ‘Ranjha’ plays the background.

Kiara and Sidharth kiss each other after exchanging garlands as flowers are showered upon them. The couple waves to the crowd as they celebrate their moment.

Watch Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Vishal Punjabi of The Wedding Filmer summarised how the video was shot and the redux version of Ranjha. “Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!” I argued. “But it’s our song!” She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!” he wrote as he shared the video.

Ananya Panday called the video “Toooooo sweet” in the comments section and Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Ufffffff ❤️❤️ I have tears 😍 god bless.” Juhi Chawla, who also attended the wedding, wrote, “God Bless You Two❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨”

After tying the knot in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, Sidharth and Kiara hosted a wedding reception in Delhi on Thursday. It has been reported that the couple is throwing a reception for their friends and colleagues in the film industry on Sunday.

Kiara and Sidharth hosted a three-day wedding at Suryagarh in Jaisalmer which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Juhi Chawla, among a few others. The Shershaah couple announced their wedding on social media on Tuesday night with a caption that read, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏”

Sidharth and Kiara were clicked at Delhi airport on Wednesday night as they arrived in the city. Later that night, videos from Sidharth’s family home were circulated on social media where the couple were welcomed to their house with dhols.