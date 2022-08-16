Sidharth Malhotra taunts Kiara Advani as she crops him from her video, fan says ‘marry her right now’

August 16, 2022 9:49:25 am
Bollywood’s rumoured couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, recently indulged in a fun banter on social media. The two stars, who shared the screen in the 2021 film Shershaah, have become a fan favourite and their fans on social media love to watch them together.
Kiara posted a video of herself on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on Monday. In the video, she stood in front of India Gate with someone standing beside her swaying the national flag. And now, it’s clear whose hand it was in the video. It was none other than Sidharth who pointed out how he was cropped from the video by Kiara.
Commenting on Kiara’s post on Instagram, Sidharth wrote, “thanks for cutting me out 😜.” To this Kiara replied, “Your hand is still there.”
The fun banter between the rumoured couple left their fans amused who dropped several laughing emojis and a few funny comments on the post. Some also requested Sidharth and Kiara to get married soon. One of the comments read, “marry each other right now❤️” Another added, “best couple 💑 ❤️🙌 #couplegoals.” A user also called Kiara’s reaction to Sidharth’s comment on her post “cutee 😭❤️😂✨”. A fan also looked at their banter as a way of making their relationship official, “@sidmalhotra made it official in the cutest way everr #sidkiara.”
Recently, Sidharth and Kiara celebrated the one year of their successful movie, Shershaah. To make the occasion special, both of them went live on social media. During their live session, they also dropped hints about them sharing the screen again in an undisclosed project.
On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Ram Charan’s RC15. Sidharth Malhotra is shooting Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime Video web series called Indian Police Force.
