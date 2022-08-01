Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra go shopping in Dubai, Kiara’s brother Mishaal tags along. See photos

Kiara Advani recently rang in her 30th birthday in Dubai, with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra, by her side. Several photos of Kiara and Sidharth are being shared on the couple’s fan pages. Kiara celebrated her birthday on July 31 and in the last few days, the rumoured couple’s fans have been waiting with bated breath to see their photos together. While they have not shared any pictures from this vacation, a few photos and videos made their way to social media.

While we earlier saw pictures of the Shershaah actors posing with a fan at the Aloft Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, new photos also feature Kiara’s brother Mishaal Advani.

Also read | Kiara Advani and her Midas touch: Her five theatrical films have done a business of Rs 887 cr

A fan shared a photo with Sidharth. He sported a red shirt and trousers as they posed at the Mall of the Emirates. The fan wrote happily, “Look who I found? @sidmalhotra .” Soon after, she shared photos with Kiara and her brother, and wrote, “Beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani @mishaaladvani in Dubai 🥰🥰.” Kiara was dressed in a white T-shirt with striped pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikantessa – Dubai 🇦🇪 (@viktoria_lalala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikantessa – Dubai 🇦🇪 (@viktoria_lalala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikantessa – Dubai 🇦🇪 (@viktoria_lalala)

Neither Kiara nor Sidharth have ever confirmed their relationship. But recently on Koffee with Karan season 7, Ananya Panday indirectly confirmed that the Shershaah actors are dating. When Karan asked Ananya about Kiara’s relationship status, the actor said, “Her raatans are very lambiyan,” making a reference to the lyrics of a song in Shershaah.

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra’s breakup rumours also made headlines earlier this year. Talking to the Navbharat Times, Kiara said, “I don’t want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life.”

On the work front, Sidharth has film Yodha, starring Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, and Mission Majnu, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen in the movie Thank God. Kiara’s upcoming film is a romantic drama titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha which has been renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kartik Aaryan.