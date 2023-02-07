scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tie the knot in Jaisalmer, share wedding photos: ‘Humari permanent booking ho gayi’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The couple shared their wedding photos on social media.

kiara advani, sidharth malhotraKiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on Tuesday. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared their first photos as a married couple after the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Kiara shared three photos from the ceremony with the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏” Sidharth shared the same on his social media handle.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding at Jaisalmer’s posh Suryagarh Hotel was attended by their families and close friends from the industry, including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty among others.

To kickstart the wedding festivities, the couple arrived at the luxury hotel–billed as the ‘gateway to the Thar Desert’– with their respective families on Saturday. While Sidharth and Kiara continued to be silent about their wedding, the family spilled the beans and said they were “excited” for the actors to tie the knot.

Also Read |liveSidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding Live Updates: The first photos from Sid-Kiara’s wedding are here!

Sidharth and Kiara had always shied away from going public with their relationship, even as they were spotted going for holidays and attending parties together. They were last seen in Shershaah. The film received positive reviews with special praise for Sidharth and Kiara’s chemistry. It was based on the life of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra.

The couple had first met during the wrap up party of 2018 anthology Lust Stories. Kiara had featured in the segment directed by Karan Johar. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan last year, Kiara had recalled her first meeting with Sidharth. “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories—which he crashed. We casually met. I’ll never forget that night,” Kiara had said about Sidharth.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in a Ram Charan-starrer, while Sidharth Malhotra has the Rohit Shetty web series Indian Police Force in the pipeline.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 22:37 IST
