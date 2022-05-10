Amid break-up rumours, Kiara Advani calls herself a hopeless romantic: ‘World is a happier place when people are in love’

Kiara Advani started off her career with 2014 release Fugly. However, it was not the big dreamy Bollywood debut as it failed to perform at the box office. In an interview with Femina, Kiara revisited her debut film and stated how her journey after its failure was “a difficult phase.”

“I must have been 22 years old and, at that age, I felt a bit lost not knowing what I was going to do next or whether I would get another chance,” she said. The actor added that she would be “very conscious about attending parties or events because I felt like no one knew me.” While these are the episodes that keep her grounded, the tables turned for her pretty fast. In her career of eight years, Kiara made a mark with her performance in films such as Kabir Singh and Shershaah. In fact, during the filming of Shershaah, she also met her Sidharth Malhotra, who she reportedly is dating.

When it comes to love, Kiara admits herself to be a hopeless romantic.

“I love to be in love. I feel like the world is a happier place when people are in love,” the actor said, adding, “A relationship is between two people; it is not a community project.” Talking about speculation about her personal life, she said, “If I’m in a relationship with somebody, then whatever anybody else has to say is not my problem.”

On the work front, Kiara has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 up for release. This is her first theatrical outing since Good Newws. Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and Ram Charan’s upcoming film to her kitty. In Jug Jugg Jeeyo, she stars with Varun Dhawan, while in Govinda Naam Mera, she will see with Vicky Kaushal.

On a concluding note, Kiara gave a throwback to her eight years journey in Bollywood and said she has learned to stay true to herself, be calmer and “less attached to things I have no control over.”