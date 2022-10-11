Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra walk hand in hand as they attend producer’s birthday party; Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar pose for photographers

Film producer Ashvini Yardi threw a grand birthday party in Mumbai on Monday and it was attended by the top stars of Bollywood. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and Sonakshi Sinha, among many others, were seen at the event as they posed for the photographers.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, walked hand in hand at the party as they posed for the photographers.
Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan also attended the party.
Kartik Aaryan, who celebrated one of the biggest successes of the year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, walked in with a swag.
Akshay Kumar, who does not attend many parties, was clicked at this party.
Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Tusshar Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Raveena Tandon also attended the party.
Bollywood producer Ashvini Yardi is known for producing films like OMG – Oh My God!, Fugly and Singh Is Bliing. She is the co-founder of Grazing Goat Pictures with Akshay Kumar.