Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra walk hand in hand as they attend producer’s birthday party; Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar pose for photographers

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan attended Ashvini Yardi's birthday party on Monday.

salman khan, akshay kumarSalman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar and others attended Ashvini Yardi's birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Film producer Ashvini Yardi threw a grand birthday party in Mumbai on Monday and it was attended by the top stars of Bollywood. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and Sonakshi Sinha, among many others, were seen at the event as they posed for the photographers.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, walked hand in hand at the party as they posed for the photographers.

kiara advani, sidharth malhotra Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan also attended the party.

salman khan Salman Khan arrived at Ashvini Yardi’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) arpita khan, aayush sharma Salman’s sister Arpita Khan with husband actor Aayush Sharma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) arbaaz khan Arbaaz Khan posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan, who celebrated one of the biggest successes of the year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, walked in with a swag.

kartik aaryan Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan walked in with a swag. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Akshay Kumar, who does not attend many parties, was clicked at this party.

akshay kumar Akshay Kumar is rarely seen at Bollywood parties. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Tusshar Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Raveena Tandon also attended the party.

ashvini yardi birthday Ashvini Yardi celebrated her birthday on Monday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sonakshi sinha Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Double XL. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ritiesh deshmukh, genelia deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh posed with wife Genelia. Riteish was last seen in Plan A Plan B. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) huma qureshi Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Double XL and the Tarla Dalal biopic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) masaba gupta Designer-actor Masaba Gupta came dressed in black. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shamita shetty Shamita Shetty arrived for the birthday party and posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) raveena tandon Raveena Tandon came dressed in a classic look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) tusshar kapoor Tusshar Kapoor attended the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) chunky panday Chunky Panday posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sanjay kapoor Sanjay Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood producer Ashvini Yardi is known for producing films like OMG – Oh My God!, Fugly and Singh Is Bliing. She is the co-founder of Grazing Goat Pictures with Akshay Kumar.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 03:51:12 pm
