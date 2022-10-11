Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra walk hand in hand as they attend producer’s birthday party; Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar pose for photographers

Film producer Ashvini Yardi threw a grand birthday party in Mumbai on Monday and it was attended by the top stars of Bollywood. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and Sonakshi Sinha, among many others, were seen at the event as they posed for the photographers.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, walked hand in hand at the party as they posed for the photographers.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posed for the photographers.

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan also attended the party.

Salman Khan arrived at Ashvini Yardi's party.

Salman's sister Arpita Khan with husband actor Aayush Sharma.

Arbaaz Khan posed for the photographers.

Kartik Aaryan, who celebrated one of the biggest successes of the year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, walked in with a swag.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan walked in with a swag.

Akshay Kumar, who does not attend many parties, was clicked at this party.

Akshay Kumar is rarely seen at Bollywood parties.

Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Tusshar Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Raveena Tandon also attended the party.

Ashvini Yardi celebrated her birthday on Monday.

Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Double XL.

Riteish Deshmukh posed with wife Genelia. Riteish was last seen in Plan A Plan B.

Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Double XL and the Tarla Dalal biopic.

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta came dressed in black.

Shamita Shetty arrived for the birthday party and posed for the photographers.

Raveena Tandon came dressed in a classic look.

Tusshar Kapoor attended the party.

Chunky Panday posed for the photographers.

Sanjay Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs.

Bollywood producer Ashvini Yardi is known for producing films like OMG – Oh My God!, Fugly and Singh Is Bliing. She is the co-founder of Grazing Goat Pictures with Akshay Kumar.