Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy: ‘Blessed once again’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have officially announced that they are expecting their second child. The announcement was made on October 7, 2026, through a joint Instagram post.

Kiara shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼

Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude ♥️🙏🏻🧿.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from friends and members of the film industry.

See Kiara Advani’s second pregnancy announcement here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

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Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to the news by saying, “Mommy and Daddy again yayyy❤️❤️❤️.” Karan Johar reacted to the post with a series of heart emojis and wrote, “Love love you”, while Athiya Shetty also left a heart in the comments. Rhea Kapoor congratulated the couple, and designer Manish Malhotra and actor Bhumi Pednekar were among others who sent their love and best wishes.

Sidharth Malhotra recently opened up about fatherhood during his appearance on Bigg Boss 20, calling it “the best role possible” and speaking fondly about his daughter Saraayah, who was around 15 months old at the time. Salman Khan then jokingly told him, “Hopefully you will have another one soon,” prompting Sidharth to turn the conversation around and ask Salman about his thoughts on marriage and having children. Salman replied that he has “very good” thoughts on marriage and kids but chose not to share more about his personal views.

Kiara and Sidharth, who got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023, have continued to keep their personal life largely private.

Kiara Advani and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025.