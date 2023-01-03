Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra return to Mumbai after New Years vacation. Watch videos

As per the norm, many Bollywood stars left Mumbai to celebrate New Years with their friends and families in different cities around the world, and now, they’re back in the Bay as they prepare to resume work. Fans were delighted to see actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra returning together after they rang in the New Year with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and others in Dubai.

Kiara and Sidharth have been fielding wedding rumours for months, and the speculation only intensified after they appeared in social media pictures shared by designer Manish Malhotra recently.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also returned to Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya, as usual, was seen holding Aaradhya close to her while exiting the airport as the paparazzi tried taking their pictures.

Kriti Sanon was also spotted returning to Mumbai after taking a break. She, however, made a solo appearance at the airport. The actor has been linked up with her Adipurush co-star Prabhas in the recent past.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, after ringing in the new year at Ranthambore, returned to the Bay together. Malaika can currently be seen in the ‘reality’ show Moving in with Malaika, whereas Arjun is excitedly looking forward to the release of Kuttey.

Karan Johar celebrated the new year with his friends Manish Malhotra, Rani Mukerji, and several members of the Kapoor family, including Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Sahni, in Dubai. Karan, along with his twin children, was seen returning to Mumbai on Monday.

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend, actoe Sharvari Wagh, returned to Mumbai after celebrating the New Year in Alibaug.