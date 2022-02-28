Kiara Advani shares photos, video from sister Ishita’s bachelorette: ‘My whole heart…’

Actor Kiara Advani shared photos from her sister, Ishita’s bachelorette on Instagram. In the photos, Ishita and Kiara stand among friends and family. Kiara also shared a video of Ishita cutting a cake.

Kiara is dressed in a white crop top and pants in one of the photos, while Ishita is dressed simply in a pink shirt and denims. Kiara put a sticker on one story with the caption, ” My whole heart…”

Recently, Kiara attended Shahid Kapoor’s birthday party with Sidharth Malhotra. The rumoured couple have had much to celebrate recently, as their film Shershaah bagged the Best Film award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 in Mumbai on Sunday. The film, which had an OTT release, was among the biggest hits of 2021.

Expressing gratitude, Kiara dedicated the award to Vikram Batra’s fiancé Dimple Cheema, whose part Kiara played in Shershaah. She called it an emotional journey and said, “”This award I want to dedicate to Dimple who I portrayed in the film. It’s been the most emotional journey and this is to Dimple and all the unsung heroes who have been the force behind the armed forces, for their dedication, unconditional love and support for the nation.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.