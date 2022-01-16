Kiara Advani’s birthday wish for Sidharth Malhotra has a Shershaah connect: ‘Dearest one…’

Actor Kiara Advani shared an adorable still from Shershaah to wish her co-star Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday. Sidharth celebrates his 37th birthday today. Sharing the photo, Kiara wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest one @sidmalhotra.” Kiara and Sidharth are rumoured to be dating each other. The two rang in New Year’s Day together in Ranthambore. While their fans have been patiently waiting for the couple to make an announcement, both the actors, Kiara and Sidharth, have refrained from making their relationship official on social media platforms.

Apart from Kiara, Sidharth received warm wishes from his friends and fans. Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Sidharth, wishing him on this special day. “Happy Birthday Sidharth! Wishing you love and light always,” she wrote.

Here’s Kiara’s adorable wish for Sidharth. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram) Here’s Kiara’s adorable wish for Sidharth. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Sidharth’s Mission Majnu co-star Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle to wish her co-star with an adorable picture. She captioned it, “@sidmalhotra.. we for sure need to take more pichas together..Happy happy birthday you!” Mission Majnu marks the Bollywood debut of the Pushpa actor.

Rakul Preet Singh, who had shared the screen space with Sidharth in Aiyaary, wished for a “super healthy’ year for the actor. “Happy happy bdaayyyy Sidboy!! May you eat lots and lots of Cake! Wishing you a super healthy blockbuster year” she wrote. The two will also be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming film titled Thank God.

Katrina Kaif, who starred alongside Sidharth in Baar Baar Dekho, wished for a peaceful and happy year ahead for the actor. “Happy happy birthday @sidmalhotra may u have all the joy, love, peace and happiness this year,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

On the work front, Sidharth is shooting for Yodha. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film will see Sidharth sharing the screen space with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.