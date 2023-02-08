scorecardresearch
When Kiara Advani shared the one ‘right reason’ for which she will get married: ‘My reason for marriage in life would be…’

Kiara Advani, who married her longtime beau Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday, had once revealed the one true reason that would compel her to tie the knot.

kiara advaniSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in Jaisalmer. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had their ‘happily ever after’ moment on Tuesday as they took wedding vows in Rajasthan. Their wedding ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Juhi Chawla represented the film industry. Kiara and Sidharth shared some beautiful pictures from their wedding on social media. While their fans and friends gushed over the photos, an old video of Kiara talking about her future wedding has surfaced online.

While promoting their 2021 movie Shershaah together, Kiara revealed what she thinks is the “right reason” for marriage. “I am like, when you marry, you marry for the right reason. My reason for marriage in life would be love because I feel, no matter what problems come your way, love is one thing which will always be the strongest foundation, and everything is built on that,” Kiara told Bollywood Bubble.

Also read |Kiara Advani’s wedding kaleeras detail her love story with Sidharth Malhotra: ‘A beloved pet, travel destination…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

In Shershaah, Sidharth essayed the role of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara was seen as his love interest Dimple Cheema. The film became hugely successful on streaming.

Sidharth and Kiara reportedly met at the wrap party of her film Lust Stories. They never publicly acknowledged their relationship. Talking about her first meeting with Sidharth on Koffee with Karan, Kiara said, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met.”

Also read |Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani tie the knot in Jaisalmer: Alia Bhatt sends best wishes, Karan Johar recalls their ‘magical love story’

On Tuesday, the couple shared their wedding photos, and captioned their respective posts with a line of dialogue from Shershaah. They wrote, “‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️.” Many celebrities from the film industry, including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and Karan congratulated the newlyweds.

