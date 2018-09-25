Kiara Advani to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in Arjun Reddy remake

Kiara Advani will join Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi adaptation of Arjun Reddy. Kiara Advani will join Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi adaptation of Arjun Reddy.

Actor Kiara Advani has been paired opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Kiara, who was most recently seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories, will essay the role of Shahid’s love interest.

“Arjun Reddy has always been one of my favourite films. There are so many shades to the heroine’s character; I’m very excited about it,” Kiara said in a statement here.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original critically-acclaimed Telugu-language blockbuster, the remake will go on floors next month.

“Kiara epitomises the female character in the film to the T. She has the perfect combination of innocence (in terms of looks) and maturity (in terms of performance) that’s so important for the character,” Vanga said.

The original film, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead, revolved around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves. The remake will be produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios.

Shahid Kapoor, who was recently seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, will now start work on Arjun Reddy alongside his co-star Kiara Advani. Kiara made her debut with the 2014 film Fugly but got recognition with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. It was with director Karan Johar’s Lust Stories that Kiara actually got noticed for her work.

