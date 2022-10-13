scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Kiara Advani gets annoyed as paps push senior citizens to click her photos: ‘Kya kar rahe ho aap log…’

Kiara Advani got annoyed with the paparazzi after they jostled senior citizens to get a photo of her at the Chhello Show screening.

Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani snaps at paps for pushing senior citizens (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Kiara Advani ticked off the paparazzi after they accidentally pushed senior citizens in order to get to get her photos. Kiara Advani had attended the screening of India’s Oscar entry, The Chhello Show in Mumbai on Thursday. Amid the chaos and rush, the paparazzi were near the stairs and asked her to walk slowly.  Speaking to them, Kiara said, “Aap log dekho na. Aap dekho. Yaha dekho (Please look here).” Talking to others, Kiara said, “Please go ahead. I’m so sorry.”

When she walked down the stairs, Kiara said, “Aap log dekho na kaun kaun hai. Senior citizens hai aur aap aese karrahe ho? Aaramse. Kya kar rahe ho aap log (See who all are here. There are senior citizens and you are doing like this. Careful. What are you guys doing)?”

View this post on Instagram

 

One person wrote, “Such a caring girl.” Another added, referring to the chaos, “This is crazy!”

Recently, Kiara was seen with her boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra at producer Ashvini Yardi’s birthday party in Mumbai. While the two directly refused to admit their relationship, it’s evident that everyone else in Bollywood knows that they’re more than close friends. During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Kiara recounted her first meeting with Sidharth, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met.” Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, who was a guest on the show, continued to tease her about her eventual wedding.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Juggjugg Jeeyo, a family drama which enjoyed a fair success at the box office.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 11:19:00 am
