‘It was a big lull’: Kiara Advani says success of Dhoni biopic didn’t end her struggle in Bollywood

Kiara Advani recently reflected on her early struggles in the film industry, particularly the challenging phase following her debut film, Fugly. She also opened up about how she landed the opportunity to star in Lust Stories on Netflix.

During a candid podcast with Raj Shamani, Kiara shared that every low phase in her career has served as a learning experience for her. “I really feel like there is something that I’ve learnt from every single experience and it has shaped me today. It’s the lows that have been my biggest teachers. Till date, people think that MS Dhoni or Kabir Singh was my first film, because those were the commercial hits. Fugly was my first film, not many people saw it, many people might google it now,” the actor said.