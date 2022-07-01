scorecardresearch
Kiara Advani on relationship rumours with Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Saying something won’t make much of a difference’

Kiara Advani shared that she had decided early on that she will never comment on her personal life. The JugJugg Jeeyo actor is rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 12:49:10 pm
sidharth malhotra kiara advaniSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani worked together on Shershaah. (Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Kiara Advani is enjoying a golden period at the box office as shortly after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor has another hit in JugJugg Jeeyo on her hands. While Kiara’s work life is all sorted, the interest around her personal life has surely increased. The actor is rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra and there were recent reports suggesting that the couple had broken up. The break-up rumours were later quashed as the actors were spotted together on a few occasions. Kiara, in a recent chat, said that it doesn’t matter if she addressed the issue or not, people assume stuff about her personal life.

Talking to Navbharat Times about the stories surrounding her personal life, Kiara said, “I had already decided that I will never speak about my personal life, and I have never commented on it. People can assume what they want, I will never confirm or deny because that is the only place in my life which is personal and private.” Kiara added that the “negative side” to the same is that “if you don’t say anything people write what they want.”

Also Read |Rashtra Kavach Om movie review: Aditya Roy Kapur embraces his Arnie avatar in hare-brained movie

The Fugly actor said that even if she chooses to say something, it will make news. She said, “Although if you say something, it will be written about then as well so I feel that saying something won’t make much of a difference but I sure feel bad. I am also human. I also think ‘why are they writing it?’ ‘what is the need?'”

Kiara shared that most things that are written about her personal life are not even true. “And most of the times, it is not even true, so you just ignore it and move on. There is more to do in life, so such things, which are not even true, can’t take your time because this will drive you nuts. So I try not to pay attention to such things,” she said.

Kiara starrer JugJugg Jeeyo crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office in the first week. Her upcoming films include Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera and Shankar’s next.

