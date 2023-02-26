Kiara Advani reveals what she felt after she saw Sidharth Malhotra waiting for her at the aisle: ‘I was very emotional when…’

For Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, it was mush at first sight. Kiara has shared what was going through her mind as she was walking the aisle to get married to Sidharth.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s posh Suryagarh Hotel after years of keeping their relationship extremely private. The duo had posted a dreamy video, which featured Kiara–dressed in a pink lehenga–entering the wedding venue under a ‘phoolon ki chaadar’ and breaking into an adorable dance, as Sidharth looks at his watch, hinting that she should hurry up.

At an awards show, when host Maniesh Paul asked Kiara Advani about the moment, the actor replied that she was overwhelmed with the realisation that she was getting married to the love of her life.

“Main bahut emotional thi lekin jaise hi darwaze khule (I was very emotional, but as soon as the doors opened), and I saw him, I was like, ‘Yay! I’m getting married!’ That’s the feeling I walked with. And of course, if you marry someone you love then you will feel that way na?” she said at the event.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani first met during the wrap up party of 2018 anthology Lust Stories and went on work in the 2021 acclaimed drama Shershaah— their first movie outing together.

Both Sidharth and Kiara have been sharing glimpses of their wedding on social media. They recently shared pictures from their sangeet, mehendi and haldi ceremonies.

While the wedding was an intimate affair with only their family and close friends in attendance, filmmaker Karan Johar, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Kiara’s father’s long time friend and actor Juhi Chawla along with her family were present for the couple’s three-day-long wedding festivities.