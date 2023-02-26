scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Kiara Advani reveals what she felt after she saw Sidharth Malhotra waiting for her at the aisle: ‘I was very emotional when…’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been sharing glimpses of their wedding on social media and recently shared pictures from their wedding festivities.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth MalhotraSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7. The couple’s wedding ceremony was held at Suryagarh Boutique Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Kiara Advani reveals what she felt after she saw Sidharth Malhotra waiting for her at the aisle: ‘I was very emotional when…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

For Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, it was mush at first sight. Kiara has shared what was going through her mind as she was walking the aisle to get married to Sidharth.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s posh Suryagarh Hotel after years of keeping their relationship extremely private. The duo had posted a dreamy video, which featured Kiara–dressed in a pink lehenga–entering the wedding venue under a ‘phoolon ki chaadar’ and breaking into an adorable dance, as Sidharth looks at his watch, hinting that she should hurry up.

Also Read |Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding song ‘Ranjha’ releases, fans say ‘This should play at every wedding now’

At an awards show, when host Maniesh Paul asked Kiara Advani about the moment, the actor replied that she was overwhelmed with the realisation that she was getting married to the love of her life.

“Main bahut emotional thi lekin jaise hi darwaze khule (I was very emotional, but as soon as the doors opened), and I saw him, I was like, ‘Yay! I’m getting married!’ That’s the feeling I walked with. And of course, if you marry someone you love then you will feel that way na?” she said at the event.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani first met during the wrap up party of 2018 anthology Lust Stories and went on work in the 2021 acclaimed drama Shershaah— their first movie outing together.

Also Read |Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Everyone agrees Instagrammy weddings are cringe, but still can’t get enough of them. Here’s why

Both Sidharth and Kiara have been sharing glimpses of their wedding on social media. They recently shared pictures from their sangeet, mehendi and haldi ceremonies.

Also Read
Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah has friends who've told him that his community is 'not w...
madhuri dixit sriram nene
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was 'tough...
javed akhtar, salim khan
Javed Akhtar says he 'misses' Salim Khan, reveals they recently met when ...
naseeruddin shah jaane bhi do yaaro
Naseeruddin Shah reveals Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro sequel was written, actors li...

While the wedding was an intimate affair with only their family and close friends in attendance, filmmaker Karan Johar, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Kiara’s father’s long time friend and actor Juhi Chawla along with her family were present for the couple’s three-day-long wedding festivities.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 19:31 IST
Next Story

Man United vs Newcastle Final Live Updates: Rashford a doubtful starter in Wembley finale

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RRR 1200
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan share photos from Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards; Alia Bhatt celebrates win
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close