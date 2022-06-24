Kiara Advani reacts as Varun Dhawan says Sidharth Malhotra is ready to tie the knot: ‘He will be a very good husband’

JugJugg Jeeyo actor Varun Dhawan said in a recent interview that his first co-star, Sidharth Malhotra, should think about settling down. Varun was promoting the wedding-themed film, which was released in theatres on Friday.

The actor is featured in the movie alongside Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who is said to be dating Sidharth. Varun, who made his acting debut with Sidharth in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, said that he will make a good husband. “Varun seems to know it all,” Kiara said.

Asked who’s more likely to tie the knot first, between Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan said, “I think dono hi bahut hi ache ladke hain, bahut hi committed, honest aur ache vyavahar ke ladke hain. Toh main dono ko hi kahunga, but both are ready I can say that. (I think both are very nice guys, very committed, very amiable. They are both ready to tie the knot.)”

Prodded by Neetu Kapoor to give a clearer answer, Varun added, “Mereko idhar se bhi maar pitni hain, udhar se bhi maar parni hain. (I’m in a lose-lose situation.) I don’t know whether I should say it or not but I started my career with Sid and I feel he is a very mature person. And I think he will be a very good husband so yeah.” In an earlier interview, Varun said that Kiara shouldn’t get married before the age of 33.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating for several years. In 2021, they shared screen space in the war drama Shershaah, which released on Amazon Prime Video. Arjun Kapoor has been dating Malaika Arora, and has said several times in the past that he will be the first to announce their wedding as and when it ever happens.