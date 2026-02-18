‘A legacy of gentleness’: Kiara Advani shares rare family portrait in heartbreaking tribute to late father-in-law

Hours after Sidharth Malhotra remembered his late father Sunil Malhotra on Instagram, his wife Kiara Advani also shared an emotional tribute to her father-in-law.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 18, 2026 12:17 PM IST
Kiara Advani pays a tribute to her late father-in-law Sunil Malhotra.Kiara Advani pays a tribute to her late father-in-law Sunil Malhotra.
Sidharth Malhotra and his family are mourning the loss of his father and merchant navy captain Sunil Malhotra after he died of prolonged illness in Delhi earlier this week. Hours after the actor penned an emotional note remembering his father, his wife Kiara Advani also shared a family portrait on her Instagram handle on Wednesday morning and penned a heartfelt tribute to her late father-in-law.

“From the very beginning — you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all,” she wrote in the caption. “Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. Your love for your family was at the center of everything you did. You showed up— every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Along with a family portrait of her, Sidharth, and his parents, Kiara also shared a close-up still of her Sunil Malhotra. “Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever. You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love. It lives on in your children, grandchildren and in all of us who were blessed to know you,” she wrote.

“Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered,” she concluded her note with a white heart emoji. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed Kiara in the 2018 Netflix India anthology Lust Stories, commented red heart emojis on her Instagram post. Other film industry members like actors Neha Dhupia and Shibani Dandekar, and choreographer Bosco Martis, also paid their condolences in the comment section.

Also Read — ‘I felt ashamed’: Sidharth Malhotra’s emotional realisation about his mother’s sacrifices amid father’s long illness

On Tuesday evening, Sidharth had also shared several pictures with his late father on Instagram. He described his father as “a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture.” Remembering him as a pillar of strength, he wrote that his father lived by “values that never bent”. “From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall,” he wrote in the caption.

