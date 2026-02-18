‘A legacy of gentleness’: Kiara Advani shares rare family portrait in heartbreaking tribute to late father-in-law

Sidharth Malhotra and his family are mourning the loss of his father and merchant navy captain Sunil Malhotra after he died of prolonged illness in Delhi earlier this week. Hours after the actor penned an emotional note remembering his father, his wife Kiara Advani also shared a family portrait on her Instagram handle on Wednesday morning and penned a heartfelt tribute to her late father-in-law.

“From the very beginning — you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all,” she wrote in the caption. “Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. Your love for your family was at the center of everything you did. You showed up— every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return,” she added.