Kiara Advani ran away from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set ‘as fast as she could’. Here’s why

Friday, May 13, 2022
Anees Bazmee will reveal on The Kapil Sharma Show how he scared the film's cast during the shoot. Kiara Advani, in one instance, was so scared that she ran away as fast as she could.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2022 7:36:09 pm
kiara advani bhool bhulaiyaa 2Kiara Advani fell for a prank played on her by Bhool Bulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee. (Photo: Anees Bazmee/Instagram)

The team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, including actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and director Anees Bazmee, will promote the horror-comedy on Kapil Sharma’s popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. During the episode, Anees will reveal how he scared the film’s cast during the shoot. Kiara, in one instance, was so scared that she ran away as fast as she could.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was shot at a spooky mansion located in a secluded place. Narrating how he pulled off a prank on both Kartik and Kiara while shooting a scene, the director shared, “The atmosphere there was such that one could not enter the mansion alone. Even if you have ten or twelve people with you, you must think twice before entering.”

He continued, “We were taking a shot inside the mansion and the camera was situated at a distance. It was a big room, and the shot was that Kiara and Kartik are searching the room for something. We had already made someone lie down on the couch underneath a lot of sheets. The minute, these guys reached the couch, he woke up. Kiara ran away from there as fast as she could.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Tabu, is all set to release in theatres on May 20.

