Kiara Advani opens up on equation with Juhi Chawla, calls her ‘aunty’: ‘She won’t kill me’

Actor Kiara Advani explained her ‘complicated’ family history to Ashish Chachlani and Janice Sequiera on the show Social Media Star. Kiara is related to veteran actors Saaed Jaffrey and Ashok Kumar. However, the connection is not entirely straightforward.

Kiara said, “Basically, my grandfather got married and my nani–who he got remarried to, is the daughter of Ashok Kumar. So by marriage, I am related to Ashok Kumar. My grandfather’s brother is Saeed Jaffrey. But the sad part is, I have never met either of them. I got to know more about them, once I started telling my parents that I wanted to get into films.”

Kiara revealed that she never heard any film industry stories when she was growing up. “My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met… except for Juhi aunty (Juhi Chawla), who is my father’s childhood friend.” At this point, Janice said, “You just called her Juhi aunty!” Kiara responded, “I don’t think she will kill me. She was the only person I met. She is very grounded. I never felt that she was a huge film star, and she was just like my parent’s friends. We would meet at birthday parties. I would be dancing and choreographing dances with her kids. I was one of those kids. All of them would be my backup dancers. That would be the extent of the filminess.”

During the course of the conversation, Kiara asked Ashish what would he do if Zoya Akhtar offered him a role similar to Ranveer Singh, and she, a role like Priyanka Chopra. “It’s such a big dream for me.” Ashish responded, “For that, we have to do a Bajirao Mastani.” Kiara started laughing and said, “Kam bol, comments mein gaali padegi!”

Kiara Advani was last seen in Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, which emerged as one of the big successes in 2021. She would next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan.