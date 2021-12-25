Kiara Advani on facing online trolling: ‘You’re either too much, or too less, it’s never enough’

Fame and brickbats often go hand in hand. This is true especially in the age of social media. The anonymity of social media empowers trolls to hurl abuse at celebrities and while celebs usually don’t respond to trolls, it really affects them. Kiara Advani opened up about her experience with online trolling in a recent interview.

She said that the paparazzi is also to blame for clicking pictures and sharing them without context with provocative captions. She told Bollywood Bubble, “Everywhere you go, you are photographed. So without context, things are put up. Then, this whole excessive comments and everyone’s opinion on “why you wore this, why you did this”. Like, I remember there was one time I was really late for a meeting and was not expecting any paparazzi there. There were some people there who were also coming, and they wanted a picture. But I was literally rushing to go.”

Kiara said that she later saw the video on Instagram where users were commenting on the lines of ‘Oh ek picture bhi nahi de sakti, kitni ghamandi ho gayi’ (she can’t even click a picture with fans, how arrogant she has become. She added, “Now, if I was late for the meeting, they would have said, ‘Kitni ghamandi ho gayi hai, pohochi hi nahi time pe’ (how arrogant she is to not reach the meeting on time). It’s like it’s never enough. You’re either too much, or too less, too this, or too that. They’ll badger you from all sides.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie will release in theatres on June 24, 2022