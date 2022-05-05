Kiara Advani on doing Hindi remakes of South Indian films: ‘I will think twice before doing such a film’

Actor Kiara Advani is one of the most popular choices for filmmakers today. The actor, who has recently appeared in superhit Hindi films like Lust Stories, Kabir Singh and Shershaah among others, has also done a Telugu film. While Kiara has been a part of a remake before, she now feels that she will think twice before doing remakes in the future, as most of the films are available on several streaming platforms for audience to watch.

Asked whether we will see less Hindi remakes of popular South titles given how well the dubbed versions of the originals are doing, the actor said, “I don’t agree with the fact that Bollywood is backing on south for content. I feel like, sometimes, a small film which is like a gem, that is made in a certain language that has a potential to probably reach a wider audience, tends to be made in a language that (may not reach a pan Indian audience). Hindi is so widely spoken over our country, that you think, like, why not make this film for a larger audience?!”

While Kiara says she might want to rethink before doing a direct remake of a film, she is open to doing an adaption instead.

She says, “I did Kabir Singh before OTT became a rage. Today, of course, I’d do Kabir Singh eyes closed, hands down, but today even I’d think twice to do a remake if it is available on an OTT platform, because I feel I can watch it. I watch a lot of films dubbed, a lot of films of other languages. But (I am okay to do it) if there is an adaption, where we’re taking the story, but making a few changes in the storyline (to make it more accessible to the audience who hasn’t watched it), because, at the end of the day, the point is to see how many people, who haven’t seen the film, and take it to a larger audience. I don’t think Bollywood is backing on that, I feel it is just about taking a good story to a larger audience.”

Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Tanu in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is slated to release in theatres on May 20.